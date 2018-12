× No gunman found at William Peace University in Raleigh after students told to ‘shelter in place’

RALEIGH, N.C. — No gunman was found on the campus of William Peace University Monday afternoon, according to WNCN.

“Shelter in place until further notice,” William Peace University told students earlier in the afternoon.

The university issued the advisory after a receiving a report of a possible gunman on route to campus.

Update: Raleigh Police is investigating a possible gunman on campus. Continue to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/dDlbRrE4p9 — William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018