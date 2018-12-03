× Over 500,000 SpongeBob fans petitioning for ‘Sweet Victory’ to play at Super Bowl halftime show

Since the death of “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator Stephen Hillenburg, fans of the square-pantsed fry cook are asking for one simple memorial.

“Perform Sweet Victory at the Halftime Show,” the Change.org petition reads.

Already more than 560,000 people have signed their names in hopes of hearing the SpongeBob tune played at the Super Bowl.

The rock gospel was first released 17 years ago in Season 2, Episode 35b, “Band Geeks,” way back on Sept. 7, 2001.

In memory of Stephen Hillenburg, here’s the iconic Bubble Bowl performance that we all loved as children and adults alike. Mr. Hillenburg, SpongeBob SquarePants was nothing short of a sweet, sweet victory. Thank you.pic.twitter.com/E4up1cgeS7 — Brian Gay (@brian2596) November 27, 2018

In it, the curmudgeonly Squidward assembles a band, including SquarePants and other Bikini Bottom residents, to perform at the renowned Bubble Bowl.

The band, unsurprisingly, is terrible and knows next to nothing about music (Many might remember Patrick Star’s infamous question, “Is mayonnaise an instrument?”).

In the final moments, however, the unlikely band ends up performing the wowing power ballad known as “Sweet Victory.”

The petitioners hope the song will make it to the Bubble Bowl’s real-world equivalent, the Super Bowl.

“As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” the petition reads.

No official announcement has yet been made regarding who will play the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.