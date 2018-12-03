Models show chance for snowfall this weekend in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the weekend, there is the potential for some winter weather in the Piedmont Triad.

This chance will be provided by energy that is currently 3,000 miles to our west in the eastern Pacific. This will travel southeast into northern Mexico and then move east-northeast into the southeastern US.

By the time it reaches us, it will have traveled 4,000 miles from its current position. This long trip alone leads to many possible changes. We should all watch closely as it gets closer and it becomes more certain what we should get.

At this point, it appears moisture will arrive mainly late Saturday into Sunday. We should be prepared for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. There is no way to know which will produce the most until the system is closer to us.

Highs over the weekend in the 30s and lows near 30.