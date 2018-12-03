× Man charged in Greensboro hit-and-run; 4 girls reportedly injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting four girls, all under the age of 18, and driving away Sunday evening, police report.

George Yarka Gardea is charged with four counts of hit and run and a count of failure to maintain lane control.

Police say the girls were walking on a grassy area off of Yanceyville Road at about 5:29 p.m.

After hitting the four, the driver stopped the vehicle before fleeing the scene, heading south on Yanceyville Road.

Police report injuries did not appear to be life threatening.