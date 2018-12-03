Hundreds rally against Silent Sam statue at UNC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- One person was arrested during the Silent Sam protests at the University of North Carolina Monday night.

The person was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

The majority of the protests and march were peaceful -- it wasn't until the crowd made their way to the base of the statue that tensions started to escalate.

Silent Sam should return to campus but not to his old site, the UNC Board of Trustees proposed.

The University of North Carolina Board of Trustees went into a closed meeting Monday to privately discuss what to do with the now-toppled Confederate monument known as Silent Sam.

This recommendation comes as part of the UNC Board of Trustees' four-part plan.