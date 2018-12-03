× Hootie & The Blowfish hit the road after decade-long break, announce shows in Charlotte, Raleigh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hootie & The Blowfish are back in action!

After going on a touring hiatus back in 2008, the band, including Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld and Dean Felber, is again hitting the road for the Group Therapy Tour with Barenaked Ladies.

As part of the tour, the band will perform in Raleigh on May 31 and Charlotte on Sept. 5.

The 2019 tour coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band’s 1994 debut album, “Cracked Rear View.”

It's crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25! It's time to celebrate… with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in 2019 w/ our friends @BarenakedLadies. For 1st access to the pre-sale NOW, sign up for our email list at https://t.co/QRKIvCpGwn pic.twitter.com/07KBm65abA — HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018

The band is also planning to release a 6th studio album in 2019. Hootie & The Blowfish haven’t dropped an album since the 2005 “Looking for Lucky.”

“Nothing has changed,” Rucker told the Associated Press. ″When the four of us get back together, we fall into the same dynamic of the band that’s always there. We’ve been a band for pretty much 30 years now. We’re just older now. There’s a lot less alcohol.”

Despite the break from tours and releasing new albums, the band never officially broke up and continued to play a few charity concerts each year.

On May 31, the band will perform at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh.

On Sept. 5, the band will perform at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

For more information, visit www.hootie.com.