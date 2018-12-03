UNC Board of Trustees holds closed meeting to decide fate of Silent Sam statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The University of North Carolina Board of Trustees went into a closed meeting to privately discuss what to do with the now-toppled Confederate monument known as Silent Sam, WTVD reports.

After protesters pulled Silent Sam down in August, authorities have stored it in an undisclosed location while deciding where it should go next.

The trustees meeting today will give their recommendations to the board of governors. Then that board will study the proposals before its scheduled meeting on December 14th.

Trustees say they are considering logistics, transportation costs and security as they decide what action to recommend for the statue, according to WTVD.

Silent Sam was a Confederate monument dedicated to UNC alumni who fought and died in the Civil War.

Critics of the statue believe the statue celebrates a racist military and intimidates minorities.