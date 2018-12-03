× Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant coach Jeff Imamura fired

The Carolina Panthers have fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura, Panthers officials posted on the team’s website Monday morning.

Head coach Ron Rivera will continue to work with the defense and will handle play-calling duties while Eric Washington will oversee the defensive front seven. Sam Mills III will lead the defensive line and Rivera will work with Richard Rodgers in the secondary.

“In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward,” Rivera said. “These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work.

“Ultimately, I’m charged with putting the team in the best position to succeed, and I felt these moves were necessary in order to do that.”