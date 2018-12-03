× Burlington man at-large after shots fired, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is at-large after firing shots outside of a Burlington bar Sunday night, police report.

At 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at The Lounge at 960 Plantation Drive.

Police believe Garland Sangria Slade, 40, of Burlington, was involved in an altercation at The Lounge.

After he was asked to leave, he returned to his vehicle, pulled a handgun and shot several times into the air, according to a news release.

Burlington police are still searching for Slade.

He was last seen riding a newer silver Toyota Camry.

He is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Slade is considered “armed and dangerous,” police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip for a possible cash reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.