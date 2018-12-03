× Armed person at Greensboro high school apprehended after running from police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed person was chased on the campus of Smith High School and apprehended, according to Greensboro police.

At about 12:40 p.m., a school resource officer confronted a person at the school.

The person then ran away.

The officer noticed the person was armed and began to chase them.

The SRO was able to take the person into custody.

The school is not on lock down and there is no threat to students at this time, police report.

Police continue to investigate.