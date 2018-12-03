× Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield to be next head coach at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville will hire Appalachian State University head football coach Scott Satterfield to be the program’s new head coach, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

Satterfield is expected to be announced as the Cardinals’ head coach at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Satterfield has been the head coach of the Mountaineers for the past six seasons.

The team shared the Sun Belt conference title in 2016 and 2017 and won it outright in the inaugural Sun Belt championship game over the weekend.

Satterfield’s overall record as head coach of the Mountaineers is 51–24.