This ‘Clark Griswold’ Christmas decoration has people calling 911

AUSTIN — Christmas decorations at a Texas family's home are causing a panic.

KXAN reported that the Heerlein family in Austin bought a dummy and had it appear to be hanging onto their roof.

The idea was to recreate the scene from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while decorating for Christmas.

The family said the display looked so realistic that somebody actually rushed over to help. They said several people have called 911.

The family said they put the display up for a contest. They said have since added a sign to the bottom of the display saying that it’s just a decoration.