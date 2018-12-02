Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with threat of damaging wind gusts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first week of December will feature spring and winter like temperatures.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. It will not rain all day Sunday, but we can’t take rain out of the forecast until our cold front passes on Sunday evening.

Until the front passes by, there will be a small chance for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. Aside from the rain threat, Sunday will be a warm and breezy day with highs near 70 degrees.

Monday will be a little cooler, but still warm for this time of the year. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-60s.

During the day Monday, a strong but dry cold front will move by. Behind the front, cold air will pour into the Piedmont.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the mid to upper-50s. Some upper level spin in the atmosphere will bring clouds for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

With cold air in place, an isolated snow flake could mix in with an isolated shower. But overall, Tuesday night and Wednesday should be dry. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the low to middle-40s.

Sunny on Thursday, but still cold. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-20s. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the middle-40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper-20s to lower-30s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper-40s.