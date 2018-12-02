× Mebane man accused of forcing way into car and kidnapping woman

MEBANE, N.C. — A man was charged after he allegedly forced his way into a car in Mebane that had a woman driver inside.

WTVD reported that Daniel Riccitelli, 28, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Riccitelli allegedly tried to break into a car parked outside the Petro Shopping Center at 500 Buckhorn Road at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

Once he was not able to break into the car, he allegedly forced his way into another car at the Petro which had a woman driver inside.

Officials say the two drove for a short distance and the man got out. The woman, who was uninjured, called police.

Riccitelli is suspected to have been under the influence of a substance at the time of the kidnapping, according to authorities.

Later in the day, police found the suspect on Interstate 85 in Durham. It is currently unknown how he got there.

Riccitelli was jailed in Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond. More charges could be pending, as the investigation is ongoing.