Man pleads guilty to stealing a forklift and planning to flip President Donald Trump's limousine

MANDAN, N.D. — A North Dakota man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing a forklift and planning to “flip” President Donald Trump’s limousine.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that 42-year-old Gregory Lee Leingang entered a plea deal for one count of attempting to enter or remain in a restricted building and on grounds while using a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said Leingang stole a forklift in Mandan, N.D. and entered the motorcade route on Sept. 6, 2017, the day of Trump’s Mandan refinery speech.

“The intent was to basically try to get to the limo, flip the limo and get to the president and he wanted to kill the president,” said U.S. Assistant State’s Attorney Brandi Sasse.

The forklift got stuck in a gated area and Leingang ran off but was apprehended by police.

A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 15, according to police.