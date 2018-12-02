× Ken Berry, who starred in several classic TV shows including ‘F Troop,’ ‘Mayberry, R.F.D.’ and ‘Mama’s Family,’ dies at 85

Ken Berry, an actor who starred in several classic TV series including “F Troop,” “Mayberry, R.F.D.” and “Mama’s Family” has died. He was 85.

Actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence announced Ken’s passing with a Facebook post Saturday night. A cause of death has not been released.

Berry played Sam Jones on “The Andy Griffith Show” and also on the spin-off, ‘Mayberry,’ and may be most well-known for playing Capt. Parmenter on the Western sitcom “F Troop” from 1965 to 1967.

Berry also appeared on Broadway in The Billy Barnes Revue, headlined as George M. Cohan in the musical “George M!” and provided comic relief for the medical drama “Dr. Kildare,” with Richard Chamberlain in the 1960s.

TMZ reported that he also had guest roles on shows including “Small Wonder,” “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Golden Girls.”