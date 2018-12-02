Cold front to move through the Piedmont this week, ‘This is a classic set up for a snow event’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies will be clearing out during the overnight with warm southwesterly winds continuing to keep the temperatures up.

The low by Monday morning will be around 49 degrees. Mostly sunny for Monday with a high around 66 and winds out of the west 5-10 mph. Monday will be the last of the mild days for a while as the first of several cold fronts moves through.

Tuesday morning will see the low back in the upper-30s and the high Tuesday will only be around 49. Temperatures will continue to drop through the 40s as we move through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High’s Wednesday in the mid-40s and by Friday only around 40.

Yet another cold front will come through from the northwest Friday night into Saturday. At the same time, a warm, wet system will be arriving from the Gulf of Mexico.

This is a classic set up for a snow event in the Piedmont. It is still a long ways out and a lot could change by then, but we will be keeping you updated as we get the very latest information into the FOX8 Weather Center.