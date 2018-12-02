× 8-year-old girl puts an end to porch pirate’s string of crimes

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of stealing packages was arrested thanks to an 8-year-old girl.

Carlos Aldolfo Moreno-Marquez, 34, admitted to stealing three different packages, according to a Facebook post by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies said the girl called her father and the dad got the tag from the suspect’s car during one of the crimes.

“Great job by the community and deputies!” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Deputies ended the Facebook post by comically adding the following hashtags: #porchpirate #grinchesgotojail#nogrinchesthischristmas #clermont.