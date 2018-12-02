× 14 dogs die in South Carolina house fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Fourteen dogs are dead after a house fire in South Carolina that was caused by a heat lamp on the porch, according to authorities.

WCSC reported that crews responded to the fire at a home in the Walterboro area of Colleton County shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters recovered the bodies of seven puppies and seven adult dogs.

Nobody was home at the time, but the home sustained substantial damage, according to the Colleton County Fire Department.

The first started from a heat lamp on the home’s front porch which was being used to keep the dogs warm, according to investigators.