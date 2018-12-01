× ‘Waffle House hero’ replaces Kid Rock as Grand Marshal in Nashville Christmas Parade after controversial comments

NASHVILLE – Musician Kid Rock has been replaced by Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. as Grand Marshal in Nashville’s Christmas Parade.

WSMV reported that the replacement comes after Rock made derogatory comments about Joy Behar on an episode of Fox & Friends.

Fox’s Steve Doocy was interviewing Rock on Friday when the singer began discussing how politically divided the country is currently.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar b—-,” Rock said.

Doocy told Rock, “You cannot say that. We apologize for that.” Rock tried to walk back his comments by saying, “I mean, lady.”

It’s unclear why Rock lashed out at the TV host. Fox’s co-host, Ainsley Earhardt also told viewers, “We do need to apologize. We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar. We don’t condone that language.”

Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it “the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.”

On Thursday, Behar celebrated 20 years at as a co-host of ABC’s “The View.”

Shaw Jr.tweeted on Friday that he has exciting news but did not elaborate. On Saturday,he retweeted a news article about him being in the parade.

In April, a man wielding an AR-15 opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee. That’s what Shaw Jr. grabbed the barrel of the gun, throwing it behind the counter and earning himself the moniker “Waffle House hero.”

