Teenager shot in the face while at park in Winston-Salem with friends

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A teenager is recovering after being shot in the face at a park in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Jessie V. Zarate, 17, of Winston-Salem, was shot in his right cheek at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday while at Winston Lake Park in the 900 block of Winston Park Drive, police said.

The victim was at picnic shelter No. 3 with friends when a man pulled out a handgun and shot him in the face, according to a police press release.

Zarate was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a motive or said what led up to the shooting. The suspects have only been described as two men and a woman, all Hispanic.

A different man was shot in the knee and injured at the same park in August.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-280.