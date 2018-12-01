× School ‘accidentally’ serves preschool students Pine-Sol instead of apple juice during snack time

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A preschool in Hawaii “accidentally” served students Pine-Sol instead of apple juice during snack time, according to a report released by the State Department of Health.

KHON2 reported that it happened Tuesday at Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool in Honolulu. The students are OK, but three of them were evaluated by emergency responders.

Officials said a classroom assistant was preparing morning snacks in the kitchen and saw the yellow and brown colored liquid container on a clean-up cart.

The assistant then poured the Pine-Sol in glasses and served it to the students, ages 4 and 5, thinking it was apple juice, according to the report.

A teacher smelled the Pine-Sol and realized it wasn’t apple juice and stopped students from drinking it.

The health department’s report includes the following notes:

Spoke to the director about the complaint and events leading up to the incidence. She stated the morning snacks were being prepared by the classroom assistant in the kitchen. The snacks consisted of dry crackers and juice. The assistant saw the yellow/brown colored liquid container on a clean-up cart in the kitchen and returned to the classroom with the crackers and container with liquid. The assistant poured the liquid into cups as the classroom teacher oversaw the students at the restroom. The classroom teacher smelled that it was not apple juice and stopped the students from drinking it. The liquid was in the original Pine-Sol container and proper labeled. The cart has no food items on or in it, a rubbish can and cleaning supplies are stored on this cart. The cleaning supplies are stored below the kitchen sink and in the janitors room. All the food items in the kitchen are properly stored and labeled in the kitchen cabinets.

The person who served the students the Pine-Sol no longer works at the school, according to KHON2. The school informed parents about the incident in an email.