Police looking for couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate

NEW YORK – Police are looking to identify a couple after an engagement ring was recovered from a utility grate in Times Square.

WABC reported that the unidentified man tried proposing to the woman in front of 2 Times Square Friday but dropped the ring eight feet into a utility grate.

Police were called, but the couple left after the ring could not be found. Police found the ring early the next morning.

New York City police released a video showing the couple, which can be seen above, to Twitter. Anyone with any information, can call them.