HIGH POINT, N.C. – Volunteers with the ROC Solid Foundation teamed up to build a backyard playset for a 4-year-old girl in High Point who has cancer.

Alycia has had cancer for three of her four years and her father just passed away, according to event organizers.

The group gathered Saturday on Williard Avenue in High Point to build the playground and then brought the family back in a limousine for the big reveal.