Man accused of exposing himself to young girl at Burlington apartment complex

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl at a Burlington apartment complex.

Shannon Leon Alston Sr., 62, was jailed in Alamance County under a $50,000 secured bond on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and indecent exposure.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Salvet Street on Friday after a report of a man performing “lude acts.”

Officers spoke to multiple people who said a juvenile saw a man exposing himself to her while she was walking through the apartments.

Burlington police continue to investigate and anyone with any information can call police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.