Man accused of breaking into Burlington home arrested after homeowners fight back

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Burlington home after the residents fought back and held the suspect in their front yard until police arrived.

Dennis Lashawn Johnson, 45, of Burlington, is accused of breaking into a home in the 300 block of North St. John Street at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the residents returned to their home to find that the burglar had broken in through a window and was stealing things.

Two men who lived there fought back and were able to hold the suspect down until police arrived three minutes later, according to officials.

The suspect was jailed in Alamance County under a $40,000 secured bond on charges of felony breaking and entering, resist delay and obstruct an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Johnson was taken to a hospital due to injuries he sustained from his confrontation with the residents and faces more charges after he became disruptive there.

The men who lived at the home had minor injuries that did not need medical attention, according to police. Police said the homeowners will not be charged.