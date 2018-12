Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94 in Houston, according to his spokesperson Jim McGrath.

Bush served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.

His son, George W. Bush, served two terms as president from 2001 through 2009.

His wife Barbara Bush died on April 17. The couple was married for 73 years.

Statement by the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, on the passing of his father this evening at the age 94. pic.twitter.com/oTiDq1cE7h — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018