2 people seriously hurt after driver crashes into tree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people have life-threatening injuries after a car hit a tree early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Andre Laron Coles, 43, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra east on Forest Drive when it happened.

Police said Coles was driving east on Forest Drive at about 12:30 a.m. when he drove across Stratford Road and hit a tree at 401 Stratford Road.

Coles and his passenger, Alexius Morgan, 25, of Winston-Salem, were taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if the driver will be charged. The wreck remains under investigation.

The 400 Block of Stratford Road was closed for more than six hours.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.