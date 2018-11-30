Winston-Salem Youth Chorus joins FOX8 for holiday concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Winston-Salem Youth Chorus will perform at the Winston-Salem concert for the FOX8 Holiday Concerts.

The group joined FOX8 in the studios on Friday morning, along with Sonja Sepulveda, the artistic director for the group.

The 2018 concerts will be:

Burlington

7 p.m. Dec. 7

Williams High School

Greensboro

7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Greensboro Coliseum

Winston-Salem

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

LJVM Coliseum

The Triad Holiday Food Drive, sponsored by FOX8 and Old Dominion Freight Line, provides The Salvation Army with food to help feed local families in need.Nearly 9 million cans of food have been collected since 1987. This is the largest and most important food collection event of the year for The Salvation Army. Last year, over 22,000 people were served.