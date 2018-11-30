Wayfair employee accused of giving family extreme discounts arrested on felony theft charges

OREM, Utah — A Utah Wayfair employee will appear in court Friday charged with 10 counts of theft after she gave extreme discounts to family and friends on their orders, amounting to what would have been a loss of $69,000, according to KSTU.

Janae Cook, 25, faces charges of “theft by deception” after she allegedly gave family and friends discounts of up to 80 percent on orders from Wayfair in Orem. Half of the charges are listed as second-degree felonies, and the other half are listed as third-degree felonies.

Cook worked in customer service at a Wayfair call center, according to the Daily Herald.

According to court documents, Wayfair has a strict company policy prohibiting giving discounts to family and friends — in fact, company policy prohibits employees from taking orders from family and friends at all.

Court documents state Cook discounted orders for about $69,000 total between October 15 and November 24. The company was able to stop most of the orders, but Wayfair still lost around $22,000.

Cook’s bail was set at $20,000. She will appear in Utah County’s Fourth District Court on Friday afternoon.