Thomasville police investigating death of a baby

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are investigating the death of a baby, according to an officer on the scene.

Officers and EMS were dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street at 11:22 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about an unresponsive baby.

When officers and EMS personnel arrived, they found the baby was deceased.

Officers are working to obtain a warrant and plan to send the baby’s body to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Raleigh to determine the cause of death.

The baby was 3 weeks old.