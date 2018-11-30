× Terminally ill 14-year-old wants to get as many Christmas cards as he can

DUBOIS, Pa. — A terminally ill 14-year-old boy in Pennsylvania wants to get as many Christmas cards as he can.

The Centre Daily Times reported that Maddox Hyde has only weeks or months to live.

A nonprofit organization has already fulfilled his dream of traveling to Hawaii, but now he’s asking to receive Christmas cards to brighten his day.

Hyde has neuroblastoma, or cancer of the adrenal glands. He was diagnosed eight years ago.

“The teachers, students and staff have been pulling for Maddox and doing what we can to help him and his family out,” DuBois Area Middle School principal Darren Hack said. “This is just sad for a wonderful young man like him for this to happen to. He’s just really a great kid.”

Cards can be sent to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.