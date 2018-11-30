Stephen Curry responds after 9-year-old asks why his shoes aren’t made for girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Calif. – Stephen Curry is now making his Under Armour shoes available to girls everywhere after he got a letter from a 9-year-old.

KRON reported that a girl from Napa, Calif. recently sent a letter to the Golden State Warriors star asking why the shoes weren’t available for her.

"I was disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5's for sale under the girls’ section," Riley wrote. "I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp."

Curry responded to the girl by saying that he's spent the last two days working to fix the issue.

"We are correcting this now!" wrote Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, N.C. "I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly."