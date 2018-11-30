NC Zoo’s arctic foxes gearing up for winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are not the only ones who need an extra coat this time of year.

Many of the animals at the North Carolina Zoo grow an extra layer of fur and pack on the pounds to make it through winter.

And for some, such as the arctic foxes, it’s when they look their best.

The two young foxes gain several pounds but look a lot bigger and cuter with their full, fluffy white fur.

They will keep it through the cold months.

Then, come spring, they will shed the white fur and grow in a shorter gray coat that better blends in with natural arctic rocks.