Autopsy results released for man who died while in Greensboro police custody; death classified as homicide

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The autopsy report has been released of the man who died in custody of Greensboro police.

The death of 38-year-old Marcus Dion Smith has been classified as a homicide, according to the report.

The official cause of death was sudden cardiopulmonary arrest due to prone restraint; use of N-Ethylpentylone, cocaine and alcohol; and high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the autopsy results on Friday. Click here to read the full report.

In September, Greensboro police said a disoriented and suicidal man ran in and out of traffic along Church Street. While officers were trying to take Smith for a mental evaluation, he became combative and collapsed, according to police. He later died at the hospital.

Earlier this month, the family’s attorney described what he saw happen on the body camera footage. He said police hogtied Smith and then stood around talking to each other before noticing he couldn’t breathe. He then said an officer said, ‘Untie him.’