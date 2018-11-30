Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Anchorage, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage, the U.S. Geological Survey says.
A tsunami warning was issued but has since been canceled.
The are numerous reports of damage coming in.
A magnitude of between 7.0 and 7.9 is considered a major earthquake that will cause serious damage.
The US Geological Survey has reported at least four aftershocks following the first quake. The largest, registering 5.8, was located in the city of Anchorage.
KTUU was knocked off the air due to the earthquake. News director Tracy Sabo told CNN the station has had reports of items falling off shelves.
Reporters at KTVA described falling window panes and other damage at the station's offices.
"The structure of the roof just collapsed," one of them said. "We can't even get into our studio right now. There were computers flying, cameras toppling over."
The same area was hit by a 9.7-magnitude earthquake on Good Friday, March 27, 1964.