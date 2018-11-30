Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Anchorage, Alaska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

A tsunami warning was issued but has since been canceled.

The are numerous reports of damage coming in.

A magnitude of between 7.0 and 7.9 is considered a major earthquake that will cause serious damage.

The US Geological Survey has reported at least four aftershocks following the first quake. The largest, registering 5.8, was located in the city of Anchorage.

KTUU was knocked off the air due to the earthquake. News director Tracy Sabo told CNN the station has had reports of items falling off shelves.

Reporters at KTVA described falling window panes and other damage at the station's offices.

"The structure of the roof just collapsed," one of them said. "We can't even get into our studio right now. There were computers flying, cameras toppling over."

The same area was hit by a 9.7-magnitude earthquake on Good Friday, March 27, 1964.

The President has been briefed on the earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, and is monitoring damage reports. We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans! — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 30, 2018

🙏🏼 for Alaska. Our family is intact - house is not... I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 30, 2018

This is the only highway from Anchorage to Wasilla/Palmer and the rest of north and eas Alaska after this morning's earthquake pic.twitter.com/5gLk7qcRd3 — Gerry Breshears (@gbreshears) November 30, 2018

This is Vine rd rn 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y6SEHE7Wua — coco (@cocoathebaddest) November 30, 2018

6.7 earthquake just shook us all up. My family all ok. 🙏🏻 Here’s the grocery store my husband was at... pic.twitter.com/STGySYpPtW — Elisha G. Brownson (@eg_brownson) November 30, 2018

Footage from Snapchat maps on the earthquake in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5TPoHfpT7N — ThorneSC (@ThorneSC) November 30, 2018

Major quake here in Anchorage. You can see power outage across much of the city. Lots of damage. #earthquake #anchoragequake pic.twitter.com/nsgeoJf579 — Don Rearden (@donrearden) November 30, 2018

Earthquake just happened right now i ’m actually shaking pic.twitter.com/PoZGOlJGWS — Alyson Petrie (@AlysonPetrie7) November 30, 2018

Huffman road in gridlock with people seeking higher ground following a tsnunami warning ⚠️ #ktva #alaska pic.twitter.com/Z2cDbEP5Zy — Megan Mazurek (@MeganMazurek) November 30, 2018

Here at Anch airport. Has been evacuated. HUGE shake to everything. Broken water mains. #earthquake — Erin Kirkland (@akonthego) November 30, 2018

We are safe. This is International rn... everyone please be careful. pic.twitter.com/raNDEAJpEH — It’s AMIRAcle💛🇩🇿✨ (@amirachettfour) November 30, 2018

Inside Anchorage Alaska airport when #earthquake just hit. Crazy. Shit falling from ceiling. Aftershocks now. pic.twitter.com/Nku1XYhSHI — David Scharff (@David_Scharff) November 30, 2018