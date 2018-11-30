4-year-old boy who was reported missing in Charlotte has been found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing in Charlotte has been found and is safe.

It was originally reported that Justin Idiarte disappeared from his apartment just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police in Charlotte tweeted a photo of an officer with the boy at about 9 a.m., reading, “Justin has been found safe. Thanks to all who helped in the search.

Crews were called to the scene Friday along Montcrest Drive and officers combed the neighborhood looking for clues.

Police Maj. Mike Smathers previously said the boy was last seen at about midnight at his apartment off Montcrest Drive, not far from Archdale Drive and Interstate 77.

He said the child was in the apartment with his mother, two other younger children, and two teenagers or young adults.

The mother told police she thought she heard Justin get up to go to the bathroom. She fell back asleep and then realized her son was no longer in the apartment.

Family members looked on their own for about 30 minutes before calling the police, Smathers said.

Police say Justin had walked to another apartment (roughly 100 yds away from his home) where a neighbor, who he was familiar with, lives. Investigators say Justin woke up and thought his parents weren’t home, which is reportedly why he left. @wcnc https://t.co/oVPRByD9LI — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) November 30, 2018