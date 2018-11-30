2 cited after dog attacks student at Hanes Magnet School in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people have been cited after a dog attacked a student at Hanes Magent School Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Luis Munos, 23, was cited for owning a dangerous dog that attacked a person and caused physical injury.

Lauren Anica, 22, was cited for unlawfully permitting animals to run at large.

Police said two dogs were running around unsecured on school grounds near the ball field area where students were playing around 2:30 p.m.

One of the dogs bit an 11-year-old student on the leg.

The school resource officer came to the ball field and helped staff in clearing other students off the field while the dogs were still running around.

The officer shot one of the dogs that was acting aggressively. The dog was hit by two rounds.

Police said the dog ran away and was found on Marble Street adjacent to the school, where it was secured until Animal Control officers arrived on scene. The dog later died.

The injured student received treatment at a local medical facility for minor injuries.