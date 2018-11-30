16-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Mekayla Monique Marsh, 16, of Winston-Salem, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

At 3:06 a.m. on Nov. 18, officers came to 5013 Eltha Drive, apartment G, on a reported shooting.

William Charles Simons Jr., 16, of Winston-Salem, was found with a gunshot wound and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said Simons, Marsh and several other people were inside Marsh’s home when Marsh negligently discharged a handgun toward Simons, causing a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Marsh remained at the residence while medical and law enforcement personnel responded.

Following an investigation, Marsh was charged. She was taken into custody on Friday and given a $10,000 secured bond. She is due in court on Dec. 3.