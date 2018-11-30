× 1 person dead after wreck in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – At least one person is dead after a wreck in Rockingham County on Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or cause of the crash.

Crews were called to US-158 at Knight Road at about 6:30 a.m.

US-158 will be closed in both directions as officials investigate.

Troopers remain on the scene. It is not currently clear how many vehicles were involved.