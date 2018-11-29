× Wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers shuts down 2 lanes of US 52; lanes reopened

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wreck involving two tractor-trailers shut down two lanes of US 52 headed north Thursday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police report that there are injuries but could not comment on the severity of the injuries.

Officers responded at 7:32 a.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the wreck closed two of three lanes on U.S. 52 northbound near State Route 4394 (North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).

The lanes were reopened by 8:34 a.m.