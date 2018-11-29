× Student attacked by dog at Hanes Magnet School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A student was attacked by a dog at Hanes Magnet School Thursday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Brent Campbell.

After school, as a team was going to practice behind the school, a dog came onto the campus and attacked a student, Campbell said.

Staff members were able to get the dog off the student. Police are involved.

There is no word on the student’s condition.

This is a developing story. FOX8 is working to get more information. Check back for updates.