× Pastor, principal convicted of sex offenses against a minor in Rockingham County gets 45 years in prison

RUFFIN, N.C. — A pastor and academy principal in Rockingham County has been sentenced to at least 45 years in prison on charges of sex offenses against a minor.

Kevin Scott Heffner, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court to two counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15-years-old or younger and 12 counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor.

Superior Court Judge William Wood sentenced Heffner in the aggravated range to a minimum of 300 months and a maximum of 420 months in prison. Additionally, Heffner must register as a sex offender upon his release.

At the time of the offenses, Heffner was the pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Ruffin and the principal of Victory Church Academy.

Between February and August 29 of this year, Heffner formed a sexual relationship with one of the students at the school, who also attended his church. He performed various sexual acts with the student, who was 14 to 15 years old and sent at least 12 nude pictures of himself.

“Heffner was a wolf in sheep’s clothing who used his position to groom his victim,” said Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey, according to a press release. “She looked to him as a spiritual leader, and he took advantage of her. Throughout this process, she has demonstrated a tremendous amount of courage, and her bravery and cooperation were essential to making sure Heffner will not be able to harm other children.”