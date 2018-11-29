× North Carolina high schooler charged with threat of ‘mass violence’ at school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina high school student was arrested after a threat of ‘mass violence’ was reported, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Cape Fear High School on Tuesday after learning of the possible threat.

The sheriff’s office determined a 15-year-old told other students that he was planning to shoot up the school on Tuesday.

The student was charged on a juvenile petition with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

He was placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

“Sheriff Ennis Wright would like to thank the reporting parties that came forward to do the right thing and report the threat,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The safety of all the citizens in this county is our number one priority.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to never wait when reporting a threat.