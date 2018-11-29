× Mother charged with homicide after baby’s body found in South Carolina landfill

HONEA PATH, S.C. — A mother has been charged with homicide by child abuse after the body of an infant was found in a South Carolina landfill.

WSPA reported that Vernita LaShawn Jones, 25, faces the charge in the death of Anthony Frost, an infant found dead Thursday morning.

Crews searched for the body Wednesday and found the body at the Twin Chimney Landfill in Honea Path after resuming the search Thursday morning.

Jones has been jailed in Edgefield County.