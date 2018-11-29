× Man mistakenly released from jail in Forsyth County five years ago arrested on drug charges in West Virginia

DUNBAR, W. Va. — A man who was mistakenly released from jail in Forsyth County five years ago has been arrested on drug charges in West Virginia.

Terrance Douglas Poindexter, 32, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 at a home in Dunbar, W. Va., according to authorities.

Poindexter was served outstanding warrants for arrest on Tuesday. He faces one count of conspiracy to traffic in heroin and two counts of trafficking in heroin.

Poindexter is accused of being one of five men arrested in October 2013 on drug-related charges in an investigation of the “Detroit Boys,” a drug-trafficking organization which moved heroin from Detroit and Winston-Salem.

He remains jailed in Forsyth County under a $1.5 million bond and has court planned for next month.