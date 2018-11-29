× Man accused of intentionally hitting, killing man with SUV in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man faces a murder charge after he allegedly hit and killed a man with his vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to Burlington police.

Eric Sonny Nuñez is charged with second-degree murder.

At 1:18 p.m., officers came to the 1700 block of Piedmont Way after a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Officers located the victim, 41-year-old Darwin Deon Graves, in the roadway suffering from significant traumatic injuries. Graves was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Graves had a verbal dispute with Nuñez over an unresolved debt shortly before the crash.

Graves left the argument on a motorcycle headed east on Piedmont Way.

According to police, Nuñez followed Graves in a small SUV. In the 1700 block of Piedmont Way, Nuñez intentionally hit Graves’ motorcycle from behind with his vehicle. Graves and his motorcycle then ran into the back of a van in front of Graves.

Nuñez then fled the scene in the SUV and was taken into custody about two blocks from the crash.

Nuñez is being held in the Alamance County Jail without bond.

Police are still investigating what the unresolved debt was over.