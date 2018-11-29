× Greensboro man charged with trying to kill man in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a shooting late Wednesday night left one person wounded, Burlington police reported.

Shiquan R. Moore, 23, of Greensboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Burlington police, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS responded to a report of a shooting at 11 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Street Apartments, 610 Center Ave.

Police believe a social gathering outside the apartment turned physical after an argument started.

On the scene, officers found 23-year-old Raheem Maynard, of Burlington, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment.

He was taken to a trauma center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Moore was still on the scene when officers arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is being held in Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Officers found the weapon used and took it as evidence.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.