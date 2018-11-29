× Florida woman pulls knife on man after he complained of her ‘farting loudly’: officials

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman’s flatulence in a Dollar General ultimately led to her arrest after a confrontation, the Miami Herald reports.

Shanetta Yvette Wilson, 37, of Dania Beach, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Wilson was in the checkout line at the Dollar General in Dania Beach on Sunday evening. A customer standing next to her got into a verbal dispute with her “in reference to the defendant farting loudly,” according to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit obtained by the Herald.

Wilson allegedly pulled out a knife and told the victim she was going to “gut” him, according to the affidavit. The victim told deputies he was afraid he was going to be stabbed by Wilson.

The sheriff’s office was called and Wilson was located by deputies after the incident took place.

Wilson was taken to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach where her bail was set at $2,500.