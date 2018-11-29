Federal agents execute search warrants at locations in Randolph County, High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Federal agents are executing search warrants at three different locations Thursday morning, two in Randolph County and one at a business in High Point.

Agents with the ATF are on the scene at Old Marlboro Road and nearby Tarmac Drive in Randolph County.

The agents are from the "License and Theft Bureau," a division on the DMV that investigates vehicle thefts and title fraud.

They’ve searched cars and seized tractors and other farm equipment on a flat-bed trailer.

There is no word on how the High Point business may be connected to this case or how an employee there may be connected.